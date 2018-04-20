Stocks edge higher in Toronto, while U.S. markets move lower; Loonie falls
TSX numbers in Toronto, on Dec.31, 2012. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 2:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO - The telecommunications sector and financial stocks offset losses in the energy sector as Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.80 points to 15,464.22, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.27 points to 24,540.62. The S&P 500 index was down 8.53 points to 2,684.60 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 61.40 points to 7,176.66.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.59 cents US, down from an average value of 79.16 cents US on Thursday.
The June crude contract was down 47 cents to US$67.86 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents to US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$10.90 to US$1,337.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was unchanged at US$3.13 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Gas prices, airline tickets help propel annual inflation
- Could stand-up seats be the future of ultra-low cost air travel?
- Stocks edge higher in Toronto, while U.S. markets move lower; Loonie falls
- Canadian Pacific starting operations shutdown ahead of possible strike
- Maple syrup lost after remote operation burns to ground in Cape Breton