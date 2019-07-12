Stocks down in Toronto, while U.S. stock markets post gains, loonie edges higher
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:30AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 12, 2019 11:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology, materials and financial sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.14 points at 16,501.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.43 points at 27,217.51. The S&P 500 index was up 5.58 points at 3,005.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.55 points at 8,217.59.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.64 cents US compared with an average of 76.51 cents US on Thursday.
The August crude contract was up 15 cents at US$60.35 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 3.6 cents at US$2.45 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$3.20 at US$1,409.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.4 of cent at US$2.68 a pound.
