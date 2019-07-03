Stocks down in Toronto and loonie edges up with U.S. stock markets closed
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 11:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 11:39AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by consumer staples stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.60 points at 16,564.60.
U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of the July 4 holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.61 cents US compared with an average of 76.49 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude contract was down 31 cents at US$57.03 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$1,418.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.40 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.
