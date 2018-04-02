

The Canadian Press





Toronto's main stock index was down sharply as North American markets got back to work following a holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 129.56 points to 15,237.73, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 265.17 points to 23,837.94. The S&P 500 index was down 41.89 points to 2,598.98 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 148.50 points to 6,914.95.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.48 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 77.56 cents US.

The May crude contract was down $1.24 to US$63.70 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down six cents to US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up $13.70 to US$1,341.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents to US$3.06 a pound.

In Toronto, most market subindexes were down including health care, with Prometic Life Sciences down about 16 per cent on top of a 29 per cent one-day drop on Thursday.

The decline followed a Prometic press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wanted additional manufacturing data submitted before proceeding with a licence application for a new product.