

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets surged higher in late-morning trading following news of trade talks between the U.S. and China set for next week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 190.79 points at 14,403.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 680.15 points at 23,366.37.

The S&P 500 index was up 76.76 points at 2,524.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 245.47 points at 6,708.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.69 cents US compared with an average of 74.02 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.91 at US$49 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 2.7 cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.60 at US$1,285.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 6.4 cents at US$2.63 a pound.