TORONTO -- North American stock markets rallied for a third day in a row and the loonie took flight compared with the U.S. dollar in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 390.42 points at 13,529.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 919.85 points at 22,120.40. The S&P 500 index was up 91.96 points at 2,567.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 236.27 points at 7,620.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.07 cents US compared with an average of 69.92 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down 65 cents at US$23.84 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 3.3 cents at US$1.68 mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$18.30 at US$1,651.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.80 cents at US$2.19 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.