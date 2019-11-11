Stock markets lower as key commodity prices fall
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 11:37AM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down slightly in morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index slipped 4.17 points to 16,873.25 after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 109.85 points at 27,571.39. The S&P 500 index was down 9.94 points at 3,083.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.83 points at 8,450.48.
The Canadian dollar traded at 75.67 cents US, compared with an average of 75.63 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract down six cents at US$57.18 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 14.2 cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $11.90 cents at US$1,451.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.67 a pound.
