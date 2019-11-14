Stock markets flat as the longest and strongest bull market continues
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:12AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 4:27PM EST
TORONTO -- North American stock markets were flat on new fears of a global economic slowdown even as the bull market becomes longest and strongest in history.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.19 points at 16,972.18 to hit a record close for a third consecutive day.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.63 points at 27,781.96. The S&P 500 index was up 2.59 points at 3,096.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.08 points at 8,479.02.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.43 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude contract was down 35 cents at US$56.77 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 4.7 cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$10.10 at US$1,473.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.8 cents at US$2.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.
