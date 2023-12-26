Stock market today: Wall Street quietly advances in thin holiday trading
Stocks edged higher morning Tuesday as Wall Street kicked off what's expected to be a quiet, holiday-shortened week of trading.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3%. The benchmark index is near its all-time high set nearly two years ago following its longest winning streak since 2017.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86 points, or 0.2%, at 37,472 as of 11:21 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.
Gains in technology stocks helped lift the market. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1%, while Intel gained 4%.
Energy stocks climbed as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.9%. Hess was 1.6% higher.
Treasury yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.91% from 3.90% late Friday.
Some stocks surged on company deal news. Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb said Tuesday that it will acquire RayzeBio in a $4.1 billion deal, just days after buying Karuna Therapeutics for $14 billion. Bristol Myers shares fell 2.3%, while RayzeBio doubled to $61.35, close to the $62.50 that each share will fetch in its acquisition.
Shares in HollySys Automation Technologies jumped 6.5% after the company received an updated buyout offer from a consortium led by Dazheng Group Acquisition.
Stratasys vaulted 10.7% to $14.61 per share after Nano Dimension announced it has offered to pay $16.50 per share in cash for the buy the maker of 3D printers. Stratasys rejected an earlier buyout bid from Nano Dimension in April.
Wall Street is coming off its eighth straight winning week. With less than a week to go in 2024, the S&P 500 is now up more than 24% for the year, while the Nasdaq is up more than 43%.
Investors have been encouraged by reports showing inflation is on the decline even as the economy appears stronger than expected.
The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope, seeking to slow the economy enough through elevated interest rates to cool inflation, but not so much that it tips the nation into recession.
Traders are still largely betting the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate by at least 1.50 percentage points by the end of next year, according to data from CME Group. The federal funds rate is currently sitting within a range of 5.25% to 5.50% at its highest level in more than two decades.
The Federal Reserve released projections earlier this month showing its typical policymaker expects to cut the federal funds rate several times next year, but likely by only half as much as what Wall Street is expecting.
But many see too much optimism over the pace of interest rate cuts early in the year, and that the big run for stocks since late October on anticipation of such support may be overdone.
This week is light on economic reports. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues its monthly manufacturing activity index Wednesday. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases its weekly tally of unemployment benefit claims and the Commerce Department delivers its preliminary November snapshot of wholesale inventories.
European markets remained closed Tuesday.
Shanghai's benchmark led losses in Asia on heavy selling of technology and computer chip-related shares as worries revived over trade tensions with the U.S. and other western countries.
A number of video gaming companies announced share buybacks to shore up prices after Chinese regulators issued draft guidelines on Friday that caused shares in game makers like Tencent and Netease to plunge. Hong Kong markets were closed Tuesday, so the impact of an effort by Beijing on Monday to cushion the impact of the new rules by voicing support for the industry and announcing the approval of more than 100 games was unclear.
The Shanghai Composite index sank 0.7%. In Shenzhen, where relatively more high-tech companies are listed, the A-share index lost 1.2%.
BREAKING Cyclist dead after man allegedly threw an object at him in Toronto's west end
A male cyclist has died after being struck by an unknown object while riding his bike in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to CP24.
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Israeli forces bombarded Palestinian refugee camps Tuesday in central Gaza and issued orders telling residents to evacuate, signs that the military plans to expand its ground offensive into another part of the besieged territory. Gaza's main telecom provider announced another 'complete interruption' of services.
LIVE UPDATES Palestinian refugee camps shelled in central Gaza as Israel seeks to expand offensive
Top U.S. officials are meeting with Israel's minister for strategic affairs amid international pressure for a ceasefire as Israel apparently prepares to expand its ground offensive in Gaza into a third section of the territory. Here's what's currently happening in the war.
Russian naval ship in Crimea damaged in airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russian Defence Ministry says
A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday. The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.
Atomic watchdog report says Iran is increasing production of highly enriched uranium
Iran has increased the rate at which it is producing near weapons grade uranium in recent weeks, reversing a previous slowdown that started in the middle of this year, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states.
The right to protest is under threat in Britain, undermining a pillar of democracy
Britain is one of the world's oldest democracies, but some worry that essential rights and freedoms are under threat. They point to restrictions on protest imposed by the Conservative government that have seen environmental activists jailed for peaceful but disruptive actions.
Tokyo court only holds utility responsible to compensate Fukushima evacuees and reduces damages
A Tokyo court on Tuesday held only the operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant responsible for paying damages to dozens of evacuees.
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
It's a bird, it’s a plane — it's a flying firehose robot prototype called the 'Dragon Firefighter'
Researchers in Japan are working on a remote-controlled firehose that ‘flies’ by shooting jets of water out at the ground to propel itself through the air. They’re calling the experiment the ‘Dragon Firefighter.'
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
56 French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations
More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay Tuesday defending film star and national icon Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women during his five-decade career. Advocates for sexual abuse victims expressed dismay at the outpouring of support.
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
