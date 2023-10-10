Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hints that interest rate hikes may abate
Wall Street is following global markets higher before Tuesday's opening bell on some potentially encouraging news about interest rates, which have been dragging markets lower since the summer.
Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher.
On Monday, the S&P 500 flipped from losses to gains after two Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates might be held steady at the next policy meeting. That's because a jump in longer-term bond yields may be helping to cool inflation without further market-rattling hikes by the U.S. Fed.
The International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday that the world economy is losing momentum in the face of higher interest rates, the war in Ukraine and widening geopolitical rifts.
Global economic growth is forecast to slow to 2.9% in 2024 from an expected 3% this year, the IMF said. The forecast for next year is down a notch from the 3% it predicted back in July.
PepsiCo rose 1.1% in premarket trading after the beverage and snack maker beat Wall Street's profit forecasts as it raised prices by double-digits for the seventh quarter in a row.
Defence contractors rose more modestly Tuesday following big gains Monday on speculation of a drawn out military conflict in the Middle East. Shares in Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin are all up between 8% and 12% since Israel declared war against Hamas over the weekend.
In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX jumped 1.5%, the CAC 40 in Paris was up 1.6% and Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 1.5%.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 finished 2.4% higher Tuesday at 31,746.53 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.8% to 17,644.73. India's Sensex advanced 0.9%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1% to 7,040.60. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,402.58. In Bangkok the SET gained 0.2%.
In the latest sign of trouble in China's property sector, indebted developer Country Garden said Tuesday that it could not meet all of its obligations and expected its financial situation to remain pressured due to a protracted slump in sales.
Country Garden's shares tumbled 10.7% in Hong Kong.
Oil prices fell back slightly after surging Monday following Israel's declaration of war on Hamas following its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip.
The area embroiled in conflict is not home to major oil production, but fears that the fighting could impact the crude market sent a barrel of U.S. oil up US$3.59 on Monday to US$86.38.
Early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude was down 49 cents at US$85.89 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude, the international standard, lost 50 cents to US$87.65 per barrel.
Oil prices already were volatile. A barrel of U.S. crude had jumped from less than US$70 during the summer to more than US$90 last week, raising the pressure on inflation and the overall economy. It pulled back sharply last week before jumping again after the fighting began in Israel.
Interest rates, and expectations for where they will go, have been driving Wall Street's swings more than anything since the start of last year.
Investors dislike higher interest rates because they knock down prices for stocks and other investments. They also make it more expensive for all kinds of companies and households to borrow money, which slows business activity.
The 10-year yield fell to 4.71% after rising to 4.80%. It was 3.50% during the summer and from just 0.50% early in the pandemic. Trading in the U.S. Treasury market was closed Monday for a holiday.
Reports this week on inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels are the next big data points due before the Fed makes its next announcement on interest rates on Nov. 1.
This upcoming week will also bring the unofficial start to earnings reporting season for the S&P 500, with Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth Group among the big companies scheduled on the calendar.
The dollar rose to 148.70 Japanese yen from 148.51 yen late Monday. The euro was trading at US$1.0576, up from US$1.0568.
Apart from the U.S. dollar, another investment that usually does well in times of stress also rose. Gold was up US$4.80 to US$1,869.10 per ounce. On Monday, it added US$19.10 to US$1,864.30 per ounce.
On Monday, the S&P and Dow each gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel pounds downtown Gaza City, threatening punishing retaliation for weekend attack
Israel pounded downtown Gaza City with relentless bombardments Tuesday and further expanded a massive mobilization of reservists as it vowed a retaliation that would 'reverberate ... for generations' against the Hamas militant group for its surprise weekend attack.
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
Unifor members on strike in southern Ontario
Workers at three General Motors facilities in Southern Ontario have hit the bricks for a better contract.
EXCLUSIVE Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court. They accuse Damascus of widespread torture
Syria boycotted a hearing at the United Nations' top court on Tuesday where the Netherlands and Canada accused Damascus of a years-long campaign of 'institutionalized' torture against its own people.
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial is resuming with ex-CFO on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's long-time finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s. Now, after a recent jail stint for tax fraud, Weisselberg is front and centre again.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Russia will only resume nuclear tests if the U.S. does it first, a top Russian diplomat says
Russia will move to revoke the ratification of a global nuclear test ban to put itself on par with the United States but will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does it first, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Calls for more oversight: 'The only people who know what's going on in provincial jails are the inmates'
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
-
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
-
Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Palestinian war
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
-
How third-party and independent U.S. candidates could threaten Democrats and Republicans in 2024
While the politics are murky, the fresh frenzy of outsider candidates threatens to weaken both major parties as U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump tighten their grip on their party's presidential nominations.
-
Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected U.S. declaration that his overthrow was a coup
Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat.
-
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial is resuming with ex-CFO on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's long-time finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s. Now, after a recent jail stint for tax fraud, Weisselberg is front and centre again.
-
Russia will only resume nuclear tests if the U.S. does it first, a top Russian diplomat says
Russia will move to revoke the ratification of a global nuclear test ban to put itself on par with the United States but will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does it first, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel pounds downtown Gaza City, threatening punishing retaliation for weekend attack
Israel pounded downtown Gaza City with relentless bombardments Tuesday and further expanded a massive mobilization of reservists as it vowed a retaliation that would 'reverberate ... for generations' against the Hamas militant group for its surprise weekend attack.
Politics
-
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
-
'It will get worse before it gets better': Joly on Israel conflict; says 3 Canadians reported missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
What does the science say about the grass VS. turf debate in sports?
Which playing surface is safer for athletes: natural grass or artificial turf? The question is important not just in football, but also for soccer, recreational sports and high school and college athletics -- anywhere athletes make sudden shifts in direction that can twist joints and tear ligaments.
-
Gates Foundation funding US$40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming years
A US$40 million investment will help several African manufacturers produce new messenger RNA vaccines on the continent where people were last in line to receive jabs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
Seals, seabirds and scientists: Why this remote island is a radio astronomer's paradise
Somewhere between the balmy shores of South Africa and frigid coast of Antarctica, there lies Marion Island. Considered one of the world's remotest regions, it's home to nothing but seals, birds and, naturally, the occasional scientist.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate
Hollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months, while actors remain in negotiations to find a way out of their own strike.
-
Michael Chiarello, Food Network chef, dead at 61
Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on 'Top Chef,' has died. He was 61.
-
Bob Odenkirk used to make up zany poems. He and his daughter Erin have turned them into a kids' book
Bob Odenkirk has known he wanted to immortalize the playful poems he created with his kids since they were first scribbled down years ago.