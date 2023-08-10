Stock market today: Wall Street marches higher ahead of new numbers on U.S. inflation and jobs
Wall Street pointed toward gains before markets opened Thursday ahead of a closely watched U.S. inflation report.
Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 each climbed 0.5% before the opening bell.
The U.S. government will give its monthly update on inflation at the consumer level in less than an hour. Economists expect to see a small acceleration to 3.3% in July from 3% in June.
Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets, called the looming update "a pivotal event for global markets."
U.S. Federal Reserve officials have said repeatedly that their upcoming decisions on interest rates would depend on the latest economic data, especially for inflation and the job market.
A hot reading on inflation would certainly support the view that the Fed's job in battling inflation is far from done and that it may have to keep hiking interest rates. At the least, it could push the Fed to keep rates high for longer than expected.
High interest rates can cool inflation by slowing the entire economy. The Fed has already raised its federal funds rate to the highest level in more than two decades. Rate hikes historically take a long time to take full effect across the economy, so the risk of a recession remains a threat.
The U.S. will also release weekly jobless claims figures early Thursday. The U.S. job market has remained very strong, defying Fed attempts to cool off hiring as part of its campaign.
And while major corporate acquisitions have slowed somewhat, they are still arriving.
On Thursday, Tapestry, the parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, announced that it is buying Capri Holdings, which owns the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands.
The approximately US$8.5 billion deal puts Tapestry in a better position to take on its big European fashion rivals, such as LVMH and Kering.
Shares in Capri climbed 58% in premarket. Tapestry fell about 4%.
The Walt Disney Company is up more than 1% after CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable through an October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
Elsewhere, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.8% to finish at 32,473.65. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,357.40. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1% to 2,601.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, rising less than 0.1% to 19,248.26. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% to 3,254.56.
In addition to plunging imports and exports and concerns about deflation, sentiment in China was weighed down by U.S. President Joe Biden's order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China.
Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that covers advanced computer chips, microelectronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. The order seeks to blunt China's ability to use U.S. investments in the country's technology companies to upgrade its military, but also to preserve broader levels of trade that are vital for both nations' economies.
In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 surged 0.8%, while Germany's DAX gained 0.5%. Britain's FTSE 100 was unchanged.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 43 cents to $83.97 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, retreated 24 cents to US$87.31 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 143.84 Japanese yen from 143.67 yen. The euro cost $1.1024, up from US$1.0979.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.7% and has now dropped six of the last seven days. The Dow fell 0.5% after flipping between gains and losses through the day. The Nasdaq composite finished 1.2% lower.
--------
Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.