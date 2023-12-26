Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher at the start of a holiday-shortened week
Stocks moved modestly higher Tuesday, extending Wall Street's winning ways in recent weeks, as the market kicked off what's expected to be a quiet, holiday-shortened week of trading.
The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in afternoon trading. The benchmark index is near its all-time high set nearly two years ago following its longest winning streak since 2017.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 188 points, or 0.5%, at 37,574 as of 2:39 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.
Technology and industrial stocks accounted for a big share of the gains. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.1%, while Intel marched 4.8% higher for the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks. Deere & Co. rose 1.6% and Caterpillar added 2.2%.
Energy stocks climbed as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.6%. Hess rose 1.8%.
Solid gains by smaller company stocks also helped lift the market, pushing the Russell 2000 index 1.3% higher.
Treasury yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 3.88% from 3.90% late Friday.
Some stocks surged on company deal news. Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb said Tuesday that it will acquire RayzeBio in a $4.1 billion deal, just days after buying Karuna Therapeutics for $14 billion. Bristol Myers shares fell 1.8%, while RayzeBio doubled to $61.40, close to the $62.50 that each share will fetch in its acquisition.
Shares in HollySys Automation Technologies jumped 5.7% after the company received an updated buyout offer from a consortium led by Dazheng Group Acquisition.
Stratasys vaulted 12.7% to $14.78 per share after Nano Dimension announced it has offered to pay $16.50 per share in cash for the buy the maker of 3D printers. Stratasys rejected an earlier buyout bid from Nano Dimension in April.
Gracell Biotechnologies surged 60.4% after the Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by AztraZeneca.
Wall Street is coming off its eighth straight winning week. With less than a week to go in 2024, the S&P 500 is now up more than 24% for the year, while the Nasdaq is up more than 43%.
Investors have been encouraged by reports showing inflation is on the decline even as the economy appears stronger than expected.
The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope, seeking to slow the economy enough through elevated interest rates to cool inflation, but not so much that it tips the nation into recession.
Traders are still largely betting the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate by at least 1.50 percentage points by the end of next year, according to data from CME Group. The federal funds rate is currently sitting within a range of 5.25% to 5.50% at its highest level in more than two decades.
The Federal Reserve released projections earlier this month showing its typical policymaker expects to cut the federal funds rate several times next year, but likely by only half as much as what Wall Street is expecting.
But many see too much optimism over the pace of interest rate cuts early in the year, and that the big run for stocks since late October on anticipation of such support may be overdone.
This week is light on economic reports. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues its monthly manufacturing activity index Wednesday. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases its weekly tally of unemployment benefit claims and the Commerce Department delivers its preliminary November snapshot of wholesale inventories.
European markets remained closed Tuesday.
Shanghai's benchmark led losses in Asia on heavy selling of technology and computer chip-related shares as worries revived over trade tensions with the U.S. and other western countries.
A number of video gaming companies announced share buybacks to shore up prices after Chinese regulators issued draft guidelines on Friday that caused shares in game makers like Tencent and Netease to plunge. Hong Kong markets were closed Tuesday, so the impact of an effort by Beijing on Monday to cushion the impact of the new rules by voicing support for the industry and announcing the approval of more than 100 games was unclear.
The Shanghai Composite index sank 0.7%. In Shenzhen, where relatively more high-tech companies are listed, the A-share index lost 1.2%.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home. The father is in custody
Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
Canada
-
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
Search continues for young girl who fell into Quebec river
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
-
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
World
-
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps
Israeli forces on Tuesday expanded their ground offensive into urban refugee camps in central Gaza after bombarding the crowded Palestinian communities and ordering residents to evacuate.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
-
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
-
Colombia's ELN rebels say they will only stop kidnappings for ransom if government funds cease-fire
The head of Colombia's largest remaining rebel group said on Monday it would only abide by a recent agreement to suspend the kidnappings of civilians for ransom if the government keeps its promise to finance projects that could provide the rebels with alternate sources of income.
-
UN appoints a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert as its Gaza humanitarian coordinator
Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert, was appointed the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza, the United Nations chief announced om Tuesday.
-
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
Politics
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
-
It's a bird, it’s a plane — it's a flying firehose robot prototype called the 'Dragon Firefighter'
Researchers in Japan are working on a remote-controlled firehose that ‘flies’ by shooting jets of water out at the ground to propel itself through the air. They’re calling the experiment the ‘Dragon Firefighter.'
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Entertainment
-
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
-
56 French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations
More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay Tuesday defending film star and national icon Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women during his five-decade career. Advocates for sexual abuse victims expressed dismay at the outpouring of support.
-
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.