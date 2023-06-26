Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week

People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan) People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

opinion | ­­Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?

Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers

Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.

In this undated file photo, coworkers are seen taking a coffee break. (August de Richelieu/Pexels)

opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties

Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.

opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?

If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.

opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate

Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.

opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling

As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'