Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise after House approves debt ceiling deal
Global benchmarks were mostly higher Thursday after the United States House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, avoiding a default crisis.
France's CAC 40 gained 0.9% in early trading to 7,163.56, while Germany's DAX jumped 1.1% to 15,833.44. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.7% to 7,495.59. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures inching up nearly 0.1% to 32,994.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% to 4,197.00. Oil prices rose.
Investor enthusiasm was muted by worries about the Chinese economy after disappointing recent data on a recovery in the world's second largest economy, and a key driver of regional growth.
"Following recent disappointing economic data from China, the real economy levered stocks are likely to underperform. If economic data from China continues to miss expectations, more participants could start to forecast a lower China GDP for the quarters ahead," Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to finish at 31,148.01. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,110.80. South Korea's Kospi quickly lost early gains to dip 0.3% to 2,569.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.1% to 18,216.91, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,204.63.
If the debt deal also passes in the Senate, government checks will continue to go out and it would prevent financial upheaval at home and abroad ahead of the Monday deadline when the Treasury said the U.S. would run out of money to pay its debts.
Wall Street stocks pared their losses in the afternoon after a Federal Reserve official hinted the central bank may hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks.
Worries have been rising about an economic slowdown under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates at a furious pace since early 2022 in hopes of getting inflation under control. But high rates work by hurting the economy and hitting prices for investments.
"We see this as a race for weakness between inflation and economic activity," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.
Either inflation needs to break lower to return to the Fed's target, which would allow it to go easier on interest rates, or the economy will fall into recession. Roth said both the economy and inflation have remained strong for longer than he expected: "It's a very slow race to the bottom."
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.62% from 3.70% late Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans that influence the housing and other markets.
The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.39% from 4.46%.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 12 cents to US$68.21 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 18 cents to $72.78 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 139.89 Japanese yen from 139.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.0683 from $1.0692.
------
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York
