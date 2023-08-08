Stock market today: Global markets lower ahead of U.S. inflation update
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday after Chinese exports fell ahead of this week's U.S. inflation update, which might influence Federal Reserve plans for possible interest rate hikes.
London, Shanghai, Paris and Hong Kong retreated. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices lost more than $1 per barrel.
On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rallied 0.9%, recovering one-third of a loss from last week.
"U.S. stocks started the week in better form," said ING analysts in a report. "It is not clear that this is going to last, though."
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,528.15. The CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.4% to 7,288.73, and the DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.5% 15,884.94.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was off 0.3%, and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%.
The Dow rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6% on Monday.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,260.61 after Chinese exports fell 14.5% from a year earlier in July, adding to pressure on Beijing to reverse an economic slump. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.8% to 19,184.17.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.4% to 32,277.29 after official data showed labour cash earnings rose 2.3% in June.
The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.3% to 2,573.98, and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained less than 0.1% to 7,311.10.
India's Sensex opened up 0.1% at 65,872.98. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta retreated while Singapore rose.
U.S. corporate profits have mostly beat forecasts for the April-June period. Nearly four out of five companies in the S&P 500 have topped expectations so far, according to FactSet. But they're still on track to report their sharpest drop in profit since summer 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic pummeled the global economy.
Investors hope Thursday's U.S. inflation data will help to persuade the Fed that upward pressure on prices is under control and no more rate hikes are needed.
Forecasters expect Thursday's data to show consumer prices rose by 3.3% in July over a year ago, an acceleration from June's 3%.
Inflation has gradually declined since soaring to a two-decade high above 9% last year.
Some forecasters warn traders are assuming too early that rate hikes are finished and the Fed can achieve a "soft landing" of extinguishing inflation without tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.05 to $80.89 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost 88 cents on Monday to $81.94.
Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, declined $1.12 to $84.22 per barrel in London. It lost 90 cents the previous session to $85.34.
The dollar rose to 143.08 yen from Monday's 142.44 yen. The euro declined to $1.0984 from $1.1007.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.