Stock market today: Asian world shares mostly lower after Wall Street has its worst week in 6 months

Shares in Asia were mostly lower on Monday, with Tokyo the only major regional market to advance, after Wall Street wheezed to more losses with its worst week in six months.

U.S. futures and oil prices edged higher.

Worries over China's property sector, a U.S. government shutdown and the continued strike by American autoworkers were weighing on investor sentiment.

Germany's DAX fell 0.6 per cent to 15,458.86 while the CAC 40 in Paris also dropped 0.6 per cent, to 7,143.79. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.6 per cent to 7,637.55. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were up 0.1 per cent.

Troubled property developer China Evergrande sank nearly 22 per cent after announcing it was unable to raise further debt due to an investigation into one of its affiliates, a predicament that might imperil plans for restructuring its more than $300 billion in debt.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.8 per cent to 17,729.29, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.5 per cent to 3,115.61.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 per cent at 32,678.62.

In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.5 per cent to 2,495.76, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 reversed its losses to pick up 0.1 per cent, to 7,076.50.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.3 per cent. The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1 per cent. The retreat has deepened with Wall Street's growing conviction that interest rates likely won't come down much anytime soon.

Yields in the bond market have climbed to their highest levels in more than a decade. They'd been rising for months and accelerated this week after the Federal Reserve indicated it's unlikely to cut its main interest rate by as much in 2024 as investors had hoped. The federal funds rate is at its highest level since 2001, which grinds down on investment prices as it undercuts high inflation.

High rates drag down inflation by intentionally slowing the economy and denting prices for investments. They also are slow to take full effect and can cause damage in unexpected, far-ranging corners of the economy. Earlier this year, high rates helped lead to three high-profile collapses of U.S. banks.

Adding to unease, the U.S. federal government is heading toward a shutdown at the month's end that would disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics. It comes as Republicans in the House, fuelled by hard-right demands for deep cuts, force a confrontation with Democrats over federal spending.

On top of that, American auto workers expanded their strike against major carmakers late last week, walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts-distribution centers in 20 states. In announcing the strike's expansion Friday, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union's demands during negotiations over the past week.

Auto workers want improved pay and benefits, and a prolonged strike could put upward pressure on inflation if shortages of popular models send prices higher.

When bonds pay more in interest, investors are less willing to pay high prices for stocks, especially those seen as the most expensive or those that force investors to wait for big growth in the future.

Recently, that's meant particular pain for big technology stocks. Nvidia trimmed its loss for the week to 5.2 per cent after rising 1.4 per cent Friday. The Nasdaq composite, which is full of tech and other high-growth stocks, slumped 3.6 per cent for its worst week since March.

A couple of tech-oriented companies got better news Friday after U.K. regulators gave a preliminary approval to Microsoft's restructured $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. It would be one of the largest tech deals in history, and shares of Activision Blizzard rose 1.7 per cent.

Microsoft fell 0.8 per cent.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil climbed 31 cents to $90.34 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 40 cents on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, was up 28 cents at $92.24 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 148.54 Japanese yen from 148.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0630 from $1.0654.