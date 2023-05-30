Stock market today: Asia shares mixed as investors await debt ceiling vote, eye China economy
Asian shares were mixed in directionless trading Tuesday following a U.S. holiday, as optimism about a deal on the U.S. debt was dented by worries about the regional economy.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 31,328.16. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1% to 7,209.30. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.0% to 2,584.90.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up less than 0.1% at 18,553.22. The Shanghai Composite fell less than 0.1% to 3,221.01.
Analysts say investors remain concerned about the a possible "second wave" of COVID-19 cases in China, although the economic impact is expected to be more limited than from the earlier pandemic wave.
China's recovery from virus-related disruptions during the past several years appears to be faltering, adding to worries over the regional economy.
"To say China's economic opening has been a disappointment could be an understatement, especially as reflected in local stocks that are now on the cusp of a bear market," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
World shares finished mostly higher Monday after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to raise the U.S. national debt ceiling. Now Biden and McCarthy are working to gather votes needed to gain congressional approval in time to avert a default.
There are other concerns on top of the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its debt. A key measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve ticked higher than economists expected in April. The persistent pressure from inflation complicates the Fed's fight against high prices. The central bank has been aggressively raising interest rates since 2022, but recently signaled it will likely forgo a rate hike when it meets in mid-June.
Markets are closely watching the U.S. consumer confidence data set to be released later in the day.
In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude fell 25 cents to US$72.42 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 44 cents to $76.63 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar edged up to 140.44 Japanese yen from 140.38 yen. The euro cost $1.0700, down from $1.0711.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.