Stock indexes lower in post-holiday trading, loonie falls further
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 12:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- Stock market indexes were down across the board in the first day of trading since the holiday weekend.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.05 points at 16,183.83, adding to a 108.67-point decline on Friday amid uncertainty about Canada's trade talks with the United States.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.98 points at 25,910.84. The S&P 500 index was down 5.31 points at 2,896.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.72 points at 8,090.81.
The Canadian dollar traded down at 75.80 cents US compared with an average of 76.60 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was up 22 cents at US$70.02 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 7.2 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$1,197.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 7.8 cents at US$2.59 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Mark Carney hints at longer Bank of England stay to facilitate Brexit
- Laurentian Bank profit flat in Q3 as costs offset higher revenue, CMHC issue resolved
- Tim Hortons takes control of restaurants owned by outspoken franchisee
- Rising oil price expected to spur spending by small, intermediate producers
- Stock indexes lower in post-holiday trading, loonie falls further