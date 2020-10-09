OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada will report this morning how well the country's job market fared in September.

After seeing a historic drop of some three million jobs over March and April at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has since recovered almost two-thirds of what was lost.

Expectations are for a gain in September, but at a slower pace than previous months.

Financial data firm Refinitiv says the average economist estimate is for a gain of 156,600 jobs in September and an unemployment rate of 9.7 per cent. There may also be a rebound in employment for working mothers as schools reopened, removing some of the child-care strain.

Canada's labour market gained 240,000 jobs in August, a slowing from the 418,500 jobs gained in July, and the unemployment rate dropped to 10.2 per cent as part of a continuing slide down from the record-high 13.7 per cent in May.

Economists have noted faster gains in part-time versus full-time work, and an increasing share of part-time workers who prefer full-time work compared a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.