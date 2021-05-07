OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada will say this morning how the labour market fared last month as governments imposed lockdowns and renewed restrictions aimed at slowing the rising spread of COVID-19.

In March, the economy outpaced expectations and added 303,000 jobs as restrictions rolled back.

The gain put the labour market 1.5 per cent below the pre-COVID level in February 2020.

The unemployment rate also fell to a pandemic-era low of 7.5 per cent in March.

But then COVID-19 variants spread through much of the country, case counts spiked and hospitals became overloaded.

With lockdowns in April, economists expect the jobs report today to show a drop in employment with restrictions forcing the closure of high-touch businesses like restaurants and bars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.