Statistics Canada to report May inflation figures today, expected to rise
Statistics Canada to report May inflation figures today, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
The agency is to report its consumer price index for May.
The annual inflation rate hit 6.8 per cent in April, its highest level since January 1991 when it reached 6.9 per cent.
However, economists at the Bank of Montreal are predicting the May figure will top seven per cent amid a surge in energy prices.
The big bank's forecast calls for a year-over-year gain in the consumer price index of 7.4 per cent in May.
It says if the forecast is correct it would make it the fastest pace since February 1983.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Freeland's 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Milk prices to rise two cents a litre this fall in rare mid-year price hike
The Canadian Dairy Commission has approved a rare second milk price increase this year.
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.