Statistics Canada to release September inflation data this morning
Statistics Canada is expected to release September inflation numbers this morning.
In August, Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent, largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continued to climb.
RBC expects the annual inflation rate to come in at 6.7 per cent for September.
At the same time, the bank says core measures of inflation, which are less volatile, are unlikely to decline because of strong demand for services in the economy.
The latest CPI report will come one week ahead of the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision.
With inflation running well above its two per cent target, the Bank of Canada is expected to deliver another interest rate hike, making it the sixth consecutive increase this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
S&P/TSX composite up more than 175 points, U.S. markets also gain on Tuesday
Canada's main stock index closed up more than 175 points, alongside gains in the U.S. markets, ahead of Canadian inflation data due out on Wednesday.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.