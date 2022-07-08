Statistics Canada to release June job numbers Friday

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the job market this morning as the country continues to face a significant labour shortage.

The agency will release its labour force survey for June.

The unemployment rate hit a record low at 5.1 per cent in May, with the economy adding 40,000 jobs.

The job gains came from an increase in full-time jobs, while part-time jobs declined.

CIBC is predicting the unemployment rate will hold steady, with an estimated 25,000 jobs added in June.

The jobs report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement next week when it is expected to raise its key policy rate for a fourth time this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.