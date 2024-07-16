Business

    • Statistics Canada to release June inflation data this morning

    Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    Statistics Canada is set to release the latest inflation reading for June this morning.

    In May, the agency reported inflation rose to 2.9 per cent year-over-year, driven higher by prices for services.

    Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting consumer prices rose 2.8 per cent in June compared with the same month last year, according to LSEG Data and Analytics.

    Tuesday's release will be the last inflation reading before the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision on July 24.

    Earlier this month, the central bank began its rate-cutting cycle, opting to lower its key lending rate by a quarter-point to 4.75 per cent.

    Financial data shows market participants are largely expecting the Bank of Canada to deliver another rate cut later this month.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News