    • Statistics Canada to release July figures for real GDP today

    Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    OTTAWA -

    Statistics Canada will release its figures for how the economy started the third quarter this morning.

    The agency will report real gross domestic product numbers for July.

    Its early estimate for the month released on Sept. 1 suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged in July, though it cautioned at the time that the reading would be updated.

    It said that gains in the public, finance and insurance, and professional, scientific and technical services sectors were offset by weakness in the manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and construction sectors.

    The report comes after the economy reversed course in June and contracted.

    Statistics Canada says real GDP in June decreased 0.2 per cent as both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries declined.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

