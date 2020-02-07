OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its latest reading on the country's job market this morning.

Economists on average expect the agency will report an increase of 15,000 jobs for January, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The labour force survey showed the job market added 35,200 jobs in December, reversing some of the losses reported for November.

The unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent in the final month of last year.

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold last month but left the door open to future rate cuts if recent weakness in the economy is more persistent than expected.

Governor Stephen Poloz has said the central bank will be paying particular attention to developments in consumer spending, the housing market and business investment.

