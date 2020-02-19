OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada is set to release its inflation figures for the month of January today.

The monthly consumer price index tracks changes in the average consumer price for goods and services commonly purchased by households in Canada, like groceries and haircuts.

Economists expect January inflation to be 2.3 per cent compared with a year ago, according to a poll by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

That would be a slight increase from December, when the inflation figure was 2.2 per cent compared with a year earlier.

December's 2.2 per cent jump matched November's movement.

The November increase ended a three-month streak of inflation holding steady at 1.9 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.