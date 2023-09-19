Business

    • Statistics Canada to release inflation figures for August this morning

    OTTAWA -

    Developing coverage here.

    Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning.

    The agency will publish its consumer price index for August.

    Economists are forecasting inflation reaccelerated to around four per cent last month, reversing previous progress made as gasoline prices push inflation higher.

    Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent on an annualized basis in June, entering the Bank of Canada's target range of one to three per cent for the first time since March 2021. However, the pace picked up in July to 3.3 per cent.

    The Bank of Canada kept its key interest target on hold at five per cent earlier this month, but noted it was ready to raise rates if needed.

    Bank of Canada deputy governor Sharon Kozicki is expected to deliver a speech at the University of Regina this afternoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023. 

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    OPINION

    OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

    For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News