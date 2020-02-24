OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.9 per cent to $63.9 billion in December.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Four of seven subsectors recorded higher sales, as the overall increase in December followed two consecutive declines.

In dollar terms, the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector led the increase as they rose 1.9 per cent to $10.9 billion.

Sales increased 2.5 per cent in the miscellaneous subsector to $8.1 billion.

Wholesale sales in volume terms rose 0.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.