OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate edged down to 2.8 per cent in February.

Grocery prices rose at a slower pace than overall inflation for the first time since October 2021.

This is a breaking news update. The original CP story continues below.

The consensus expectation among forecasters was that prices rose 3.1 per cent last month from a year ago, reversing some progress made in January.

The central bank has held its key interest rate at five per cent since the summer, the highest level it's been at since 2001.

Governor Tiff Macklem has signalled that the Bank of Canada's next change is most likely a rate cut, so long as inflation continues to co-operate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.