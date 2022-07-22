Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 2.2 per cent to $62.2 billion in May
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 2.2 per cent to $62.2 billion in May, led higher by sales at new car dealers and gas stations.
The agency says the increase came as sales rose in eight of the 11 subsectors it tracks.
Higher prices helped lift sales at gasoline stations 9.2 per cent in May, while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 3.3 per cent boosted by a 3.8 per cent gain at new car dealers.
Core retail sales -- which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- increased 0.6 per cent for the month, boosted by higher sales at food and beverage stores.
In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.4 per cent in May.
Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for June retail sales points to a gain of 0.3 per cent, but cautioned the figure would be revised.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022
