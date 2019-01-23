Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.9 per cent in November
A consumer pays with a credit card for a purchase on July 6, 2010. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:59AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.9 per cent to $50.4 billion in November.
Economists had expected a drop of 0.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Statistics Canada says the move lower came as sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped.
Excluding these two subsectors, retail sales increased 0.2 per cent.
Overall, sales were down in six of 11 subsectors, representing 75 per cent of retail trade.
Retail sales in volume terms fell 0.4 per cent.
