Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.6% in July after falling in June

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.6 per cent to $71.9 billion in July, boosted by higher sales of food products, petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment.

The increase followed at 2.0 per cent decline in June.

The agency says sales of food products rose 3.1 per cent to $12.4 billion in July, as the grain and oilseed milling industry group gained 25.5 per cent, partially due to a resumption of operations following maintenance shutdowns at some crushing plants.

Meanwhile, higher prices helped sales of petroleum and coal products add 4.6 per cent at $7.5 billion, while sales of motor vehicles rose 3.5 per cent to $5.8 billion in July, the highest level since May 2017. Sales of motor vehicle parts rose 3.5 per cent to $3.3 billion.

Sales of paper products fell 4.6 per cent to $2.6 billion as more than half of the paper product manufacturers in British Columbia were hurt by the port strike in the province in July.

Overall manufacturing sales in constant dollar terms rose 0.9 per cent in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.