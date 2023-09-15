Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.6% in July after falling in June
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.6 per cent to $71.9 billion in July, boosted by higher sales of food products, petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment.
The increase followed at 2.0 per cent decline in June.
The agency says sales of food products rose 3.1 per cent to $12.4 billion in July, as the grain and oilseed milling industry group gained 25.5 per cent, partially due to a resumption of operations following maintenance shutdowns at some crushing plants.
Meanwhile, higher prices helped sales of petroleum and coal products add 4.6 per cent at $7.5 billion, while sales of motor vehicles rose 3.5 per cent to $5.8 billion in July, the highest level since May 2017. Sales of motor vehicle parts rose 3.5 per cent to $3.3 billion.
Sales of paper products fell 4.6 per cent to $2.6 billion as more than half of the paper product manufacturers in British Columbia were hurt by the port strike in the province in July.
Overall manufacturing sales in constant dollar terms rose 0.9 per cent in July.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.
MORE Business News
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metroland ends print editions of community papers, keeps regional dailies
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Princess Diana's 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Molecule only produced by living things on Earth has been detected on an exoplanet: NASA
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canada in deeply integrated industry
A limited strike by autoworkers in the United States is expected to affect the sector in Canada as the industry in both countries is deeply integrated.
DEVELOPING | Metroland ends print editions of community papers, keeps regional dailies
Metroland Media Group says it plans to end the print editions of its community newspapers and will exit the flyer business as it seeks protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as part of a restructuring plan.
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
Libyan authorities evacuated residents from an inundated city Friday and limited access to it, as searchers dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000.
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
Canada
-
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
-
National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
World
-
Trump and DeSantis to clash Friday as campaigns collide publicly in Washington and behind closed doors in Florida
The presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will clash out in the open and behind closed doors on Friday as their fight for the future of the GOP intensifies.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
-
Dominican Republic to close all borders with Haiti in a dispute over a canal
The Dominican Republic's president announced Thursday he would close all borders with neighboring Haiti starting Friday in a dispute over a canal on the Haitian side that would use water from a river along their frontier.
-
Father, stepmother and uncle of dead girl appear in U.K. court on murder charge after Pakistan arrests
The father, stepmother and uncle of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her U.K. home appeared in court on murder charges Friday after being arrested and deported from Pakistan after an extensive police search.
-
Putin meets the leader of Belarus, who suggests joining Russia's move to boost ties with North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting Friday with his Belarusian ally, who suggested that Minsk could could join Moscow's efforts to revive an old alliance with Pyongyang after this week's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
-
Finland joins Baltic neighbors in banning Russian-registered cars from entering their territory
Finland is joining its three Baltic neighbors in banning vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint move in line with a recent interpretation of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
Politics
-
Volatile world, arbitrary detentions have Ottawa seeking more friends at UN next week
The Trudeau government is planning to use next week's United Nations General Assembly to try building momentum against states using people as pawns in diplomatic spats, with the help of former detainees such as Michael Kovrig.
-
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
-
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
Health
-
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
-
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in Eugene to trip on magic mushrooms. For roughly six hours, adults over 21 can experience what many users describe as vivid geometric shapes, a loss of identity and an oneness with the universe.
-
3 Canadian residents among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France, public health officials investigating
Three Canadian residents are among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France. Public health authorities in France are investigating the suspected outbreak after one individual with a suspected case, who is not from Canada, died.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
-
Canadian tech organization urges 'responsible' approach to AI regulation
An organization representing more than 150 Canadian tech companies is calling on the country to take a sensitive but speedy approach to artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Princess Diana's 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
-
Diddy made music a priority over businesses to create 'The Love Album - Off the Grid'
On Friday, Diddy will release his new album called "The Love Album - Off the Grid." His fifth studio project features nearly 30 guests including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Babyface.
-
Movie reviews: As a thriller, 'A Haunting in Venice' as lifeless as one of the movie's murder victims
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'A Haunting in Venice,' 'The Retirement Plan' and 'El Conde.'