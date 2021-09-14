OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.5 per cent in July to $59.6 billion as a drop in wood products helped lead the way down.

The drop followed a 3.6 per cent increase in June.

Sales in July were down in 12 of 21 industries as the wood product group fell 21.8 per cent.

Sales of aerospace product and parts lost 19.0 per cent, while the miscellaneous category dropped 12.1 per cent.

Motor vehicle sales rose 13.5 per cent, while primary metal sales gained 3.9 per cent and motor vehicle parts climbed 7.6 per cent higher.

Statistics Canada says overall sales in constant dollars fell 1.7 per cent in July, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021