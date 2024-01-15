Statistics Canada says manufacturing and wholesale sales rose in November

Business

    Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.2 per cent to $71.7 billion in November, helped by higher sales in the chemical subsector as well as gains in primary metal and machinery groups. 

    Sales of chemical products rose 6.6 per cent, while sales of primary metal products gained 4.0 per cent and machinery sales increased 4.3 per cent for the month. Sales of motor vehicles fell 4.0 per cent.

    In constant dollars, manufacturing sales rose 1.6 per cent in November.

    In a separate report, Statistics Canada said wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain sales, grew 0.9 per cent to $82.5 billion in November.

    Wholesale sales rose in four of the seven subsectors, led by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector which gained 3.3 per cent and the building material and supplies subsector which climbed 1.8 per cent.

    In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.6 per cent in November.

    Statistics Canada began including the oilseed and grain industry group as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade last year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until historical data are available for proper monthly and annual analysis.

