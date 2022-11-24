Statistics Canada says job vacancies rose 3.8 per cent in September

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies was up 3.8 per cent in September at 994,800.

The agency says the month-over-month increase was largely attributable to seasonal variations, as job vacancies typically peak in September.

The number of vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector rose 12.0 per cent to 152,400, while the construction industry saw a gain of 14.0 per cent to 93,900.

The number of vacancies in manufacturing was down 11.3 per cent at 76,000 in September.

On a year-over-year basis, Statistics Canada says the total number of job vacancies was little changed.

The job vacancy rate, measured as the number of vacant positions as a proportion of total labour demand, was 5.7 per cent in September, up from 5.4 per cent in August, but down from 5.9 per cent in September 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022