Statistics Canada says job vacancies rose 3.8 per cent in September
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies was up 3.8 per cent in September at 994,800.
The agency says the month-over-month increase was largely attributable to seasonal variations, as job vacancies typically peak in September.
The number of vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector rose 12.0 per cent to 152,400, while the construction industry saw a gain of 14.0 per cent to 93,900.
The number of vacancies in manufacturing was down 11.3 per cent at 76,000 in September.
On a year-over-year basis, Statistics Canada says the total number of job vacancies was little changed.
The job vacancy rate, measured as the number of vacant positions as a proportion of total labour demand, was 5.7 per cent in September, up from 5.4 per cent in August, but down from 5.9 per cent in September 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca