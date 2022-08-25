Statistics Canada says job vacancies reached another new high in June
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.
The agency says employers were actively seeking to fill 1,037,900 positions compared with 1,005,700 in May.
The job vacancy rate was 5.9 per cent in June, matching the record-high mark reached in September 2021 and up from 4.9 per cent in June 2021.
Statistics Canada says employers in the health care and social assistance sector were looking to fill 149,700 vacant jobs in June, up 4.3 per cent from May and up 40.8 per cent compared with a year earlier.
Job vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector totalled 171,700 in June, up from 6.6 per cent compared with May and up 38.8 per cent from June 2021.
The retail trade sector saw vacancies rise 15.3 per per cent compared with May to 114,400 in June. Vacancies in the retail sector were up 22.5 per cent compared with June 2021.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.