Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q1 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
The agency says household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income, on a seasonally adjusted basis, fell to 180.5 per cent in the second quarter compared with 184.2 per cent in the first quarter of the year.
In other words, Statistics Canada says there was $1.81 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income in the second quarter, down from $1.84 in the first three months of 2023.
Meanwhile, the household debt service ratio, measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income, was 14.79 per cent in the most recent quarter, down from 14.90 per cent in the first quarter, when it hit its highest point since 2019.
The moves came as seasonally adjusted household credit market borrowing fell to $17.1 billion in the second quarter compared with $20.4 billion in the first quarter as demand for mortgage loans fell to their lowest point since 2005.
The seasonally adjusted total stock of household credit market debt in the second quarter was $2.86 trillion, up 0.6 per cent from the first quarter, while mortgage debt totalled $2.13 trillion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
Report quietly published by Ontario government finds number of heat days to triple
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
Pakistani police arrest 3 people sought in death of 10-year-old girl near London, send them to U.K.
Three people sought in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl near London have been arrested in Pakistan and flown to Britain, police said Wednesday.
PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
More questions arise as investigation into Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak continues
A report detailing critical health violations at a central kitchen serving Calgary daycares affected by an E. coli outbreak is raising even more questions about how this could have happened.
Increasing number of Canadians want to reconsider ties to monarchy, survey suggests
Just over one year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll suggests a growing number of Canadians believe it's time to reconsider the country's ties to the monarchy.
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed "full and unconditional support" for Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
A fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free a cruise ship that ran aground with 206 people
A fishing vessel owned by Greenland's government will attempt to use a high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in the world's northernmost national park, authorities said.
-
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from U.S. in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets
Iran on Tuesday identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea.
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea for bodies in a devastated eastern Libyan city on Wednesday, where authorities said massive flooding had killed at least 5,100 people, with the toll expected to rise further.
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."