Statistics Canada says economy added 55,000 jobs in December, unemployment rate 5.9 per cent

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says the economy added 55,000 jobs in December before COVID-19 cases began spiking at the end of the month.

The agency says in its labour force survey that the increase in the number of people working came as the unemployment rate edged down to 5.9 per cent compared with 6.0 per cent in November.

It was the lowest unemployment rate since February 2020 before the pandemic when it was 5.7 per cent.

The overall increase in jobs in December was due to a gain in full-time jobs of 123,000, while part-time employment fell by 68,000 for the month.

The report was based on survey results done during the week of Dec. 5 to 11, before the public restrictions put in place to slow the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has fuelled a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and prompted a return to restrictions in many parts of the country that have forced many businesses to temporarily close or curtail operations.

A quick look at Canada's December employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.0)

5.9 per cent (6.0) Employment rate: 61.5 per cent (61.4)

61.5 per cent (61.4) Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.3)

65.3 per cent (65.3) Number unemployed: 1,212,300 (1,243,800)

1,212,300 (1,243,800) Number working: 19,370,800 (19,316,100)

19,370,800 (19,316,100) Y outh (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.8 per cent (10.5)

10.8 per cent (10.5) Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.5)

5.0 per cent (5.5) Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.1)

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 11.6 per cent (10.4)

Prince Edward Island 7.8 per cent (8.0)

Nova Scotia 7.9 per cent (8.1)

New Brunswick 7.9 per cent (8.5)

Quebec 4.6 per cent (4.5)

Ontario 6.0 per cent (6.4)

Manitoba 5.2 per cent (5.1)

Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (5.2)

Alberta 7.3 per cent (7.6)

British Columbia 5.3 per cent (5.6)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L. 7.0 per cent (6.9)

Halifax per cent 6.2 per cent (6.4)

Moncton, N.B. 6.3 per cent (7.0)

Saint John, N.B. 8.3 per cent (8.5)

Saguenay, Que. 3.6 per cent (4.2)

Quebec City 2.6 per cent (2.8)

Sherbrooke, Que. 3.3 per cent (3.4)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.0 per cent (4.6)

Montreal 5.3 per cent (5.8)

Gatineau, Que. 4.3 per cent (3.7)

Ottawa 4.0 per cent (4.6)

Kingston, Ont. 6.1 per cent (6.5)

Peterborough, Ont. 9.5 per cent (8.4)

Oshawa, Ont. 6.5 per cent (6.2)

Toronto 7.2 per cent (7.7)

Hamilton, Ont. 5.8 per cent (5.7)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.6 per cent (7.5)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.5 per cent (5.7)

Brantford, Ont. 7.2 per cent (7.6)

Guelph, Ont. 3.9 per cent (4.5)

London, Ont. 5.7 per cent (6.4)

Windsor, Ont. 6.9 per cent (8.1)

Barrie, Ont. 5.4 per cent (4.6)

Greater Sudbury, Ont. 5.7 per cent (6.2)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.6 per cent (6.6)

Winnipeg 5.4 per cent (5.7)

Regina 5.6 per cent (5.5)

Saskatoon 5.5 per cent (6.4)

Calgary 8.2 per cent (8.1)

Edmonton 6.6 per cent (7.6)

Kelowna, B.C. 5.1 per cent (4.4)

Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 7.4 per cent (8.2)

Vancouver 5.7 per cent (5.9)

Victoria 3.9 per cent (4.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.