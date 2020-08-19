Advertisement
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate falls to 0.1 per cent
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:46AM EDT
Statistics Canada says its consumer price index was up 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago. (Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski)
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the consumer price index was up 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago as gasoline prices were down nearly 15 per cent.
The annual inflation rate compared with a reading of 0.7 per cent in June.
The average economist estimate had been for a year-over-year increase of 0.5 per cent for July, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.