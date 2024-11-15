Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up, manufacturing sales down in September

FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain rose 0.8 per cent to $82.3 billion in September.
The increase came as sales rose in five of the seven subsectors with the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector up two per cent at $14.1 billion.
In volume terms, wholesale sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain increased 0.9 per cent in September.
In a separate report, Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.5 per cent to $69.1 billion in September, the second consecutive monthly decline.
The agency says sales of petroleum and coal products fell 7.5 per cent to $7.1 billion while production of aerospace products and parts dropped 4.2 per cent to $2.5 billion. Excluding petroleum and coal, total manufacturing sales were up 0.4 per cent in September.
In constant dollars, total manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
In part three of a CTV W5 investigation into how car thieves are able to drive off with modern cars so easily, correspondent Jon Woodward accompanied York Regional Police on a bust to find clues in one vehicle.
Washington political analyst Eric Ham says recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could be the basis for a friendlier relationship with the U.S., during President-elect Donald Trump's second four-year term.
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians of all backgrounds, whether you're a parent, student, worker, professional or business owner, about their concerns regarding the Canada Post strike.
U.S. border officials have deployed an 'innovative facial biometric test' in select lanes at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry.
The California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.
The 'Roaring Lion' will return to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier today, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Biden administration officials are working against the clock doling out billions in grants and taking other steps to try to preserve at least some of the outgoing president's legacy before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.
North Korea tested exploding drones designed to crash into targets and leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating mass production of the weapons, state media said Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services "is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people," warns the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
A California man convicted of stabbing to death a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an act of hate is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison.
At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said Friday.
The manager of a small hotel in northern Italy refused a reservation made by an Israeli couple, accusing Israeli people of being 'responsible for genocide,' a Jewish organization in Venice reported on Thursday.
The federal government is giving an inquiry into foreign interference an extra month to complete its work.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Peru, kicking off five days of meetings with leaders from around the globe as the world braces for the looming return of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
In a little over two decades, almost 260 million people in the United States are predicted to be overweight or obese, according to a new study.
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Volcanoes were erupting on the mysterious far side of the moon billions of years ago just like on the side that we can see, new research confirms.
Premier Doug Ford's government has signed a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
American sisters Lina and My Jae weren't worried about the thousands of dollars they dropped to see Taylor Swift in Toronto.
A year after turning to comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host their big show, The Academy Awards will pivot to another familiar TV funnyman — Conan O'Brien.
Musicians, collectors and fans have a chance to own a guitar god’s tools of the trade — instruments owned by the late Jeff Beck are going up for auction.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in October rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago, marking a shift from the market's holding pattern that the association has previously described.
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up, manufacturing sales down in September
The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights -- albeit staged -- for the first time in two millennia under a US$1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote 'a more conscious tourism.'
The Australian government's plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support, but keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms.
The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.
Ontario boxers Melinda Watpool and Lucas Bahdi will fight opponents in undercard matchups, before the much-anticipated Mike Tyson and Jake Paul showdown.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
B.C.'s Sea to Sky region, including Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton, could receive its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend, Environment Canada says.
The mayor of Delta, home to Canada's largest container terminal, says organized crime groups are exploiting security weaknesses at ports.
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that fled from officers and later crashed in Scarborough this morning.
Dense fog created near-zero visibility for portions of central and southern Alberta early Friday, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue fog advisories – including for the City of Calgary.
Public Interest Alberta says the province opting to pull out of the CPP would be detrimental.
A woman in her 50s has died from her injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Deschamps Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday.
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
Edmonton-area Canada Post workers walked off the job Friday as a nationwide strike began.
Connor McDavid has further cemented his legacy in the NHL history books. The superstar forward scored a goal to record his 1,000th career point and set up Darnell Nurse’s overtime winner for good measure as his Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Thursday.
Parts of the Edmonton area woke up to a thin layer of snow on the ground this morning, and there are a few more pockets of flurries and light snow that will pass through the area before the morning is done.
As the Nova Scotia election campaign continues, the Liberals are promising to “deliver a better deal on housing.”
Special weather statements are in place Friday morning for parts the Maritimes cautioning of higher than normal water levels and large waves. There are also freezing rain warnings in effect in parts of New Brunswick.
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
The City of Winnipeg is putting a service that provides door-to-door rides to people living with disabilities under review.
Regina's Mayor-elect Chad Bachynski has been dealt a hand of inexperience going into his first term in office. Eight of 10 incoming city councillors are new to the job along with Bachynski himself.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
The wait is finally over for thousands of Taylor Swift fans. The superstar kicked off the Toronto leg of her Eras tour on Thursday. We checked in with concert-goers in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
Law makers and an employment lawyer say they are disappointed with Ontario’s new employment legislation Working for Workers Five Act.
Elections Saskatoon experienced a few issues Wednesday night, which translated into significant delays in reporting voting results for the 2024 civic election.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
Announcements by police about drug busts may seem routine, but a recent court case in Sudbury shows just how much careful investigation and attention to detail is required.
There is no word on how the crash happened, but southbound lanes of Wonderland Road were blocked at Teeple Terrace, causing backups on Wonderland all the way to Oxford Street.
It is the final stage in a long fight - Tyler Jollymore and his mother Michele are among dozens of tenants who received N12 and N13 eviction notices almost two years ago.
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
A head-on collision took the life a driver Thursday night.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Leamington OPP are seeking suspects in an arson investigation.
The head of the Windsor hospital specializing in mental health care, Bill Marra, has come out against a push from municipal leaders in Ontario to enact involuntary treatment as a way of dealing with the crisis around homelessness and addiction.
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Post-secondary institutions across Canada are feeling the pinch from the federal government’s cap on permits for international students.
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.
After months of speculation, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will move ahead with an inspection of the City of Medicine Hat.
The government of Ontario has announced details of a new program that will bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across Ontario.
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
