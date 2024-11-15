Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up, manufacturing sales down in September

Business

    Statistics Canada says wholesale sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain rose 0.8 per cent to $82.3 billion in September.

    The increase came as sales rose in five of the seven subsectors with the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector up two per cent at $14.1 billion.

    In volume terms, wholesale sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain increased 0.9 per cent in September.

    In a separate report, Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.5 per cent to $69.1 billion in September, the second consecutive monthly decline.

    The agency says sales of petroleum and coal products fell 7.5 per cent to $7.1 billion while production of aerospace products and parts dropped 4.2 per cent to $2.5 billion. Excluding petroleum and coal, total manufacturing sales were up 0.4 per cent in September.

    In constant dollars, total manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in September.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

