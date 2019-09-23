Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.7 per cent in July
Rolls of coiled coated steel are shown at Stelco in Hamilton on June 29, 2018. (Peter Power / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 10:26AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.7 per cent to $65.4 billion in July, boosted by gains in the personal and household goods subsector and the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories group.
Economists on average had expected no change for the month, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The personal and household goods subsector rose 4.7 per cent to $9.7 billion in July after falling 0.3 per cent in June.
Meanwhile, sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector climbed 4.0 per cent to $11.4 billion.
Sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies group fell 1.1 per cent to $13.7 billion.
In volume terms, wholesale sales increased 1.9 per cent in July.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 23, 2019.
