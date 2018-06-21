Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.1 per cent in April
In this March 1, 2013 file photo, containers sit in stacks after being unloaded from a ship at the Port of Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore. (AP / Patrick Semansky)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:44AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says wholesale sales gained 0.1 per cent to $63.1 billion in April.
The small increase came as gains in machinery, equipment and supplies and the food, beverage and tobacco subsectors were offset by a drop in the motor vehicle and parts subsector.
The agency says wholesale sales in volume terms were unchanged.
Sales were up in three of the seven subsectors.
The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector climbed 2.3 per cent to $13.0 billion, while the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 1.9 per cent to $12.1 billion.
The motor vehicle and parts subsector fell 4.0 per cent to $11.5 billion.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Reduce taxes, fees to grow Canada's airline industry: study
- Intel CEO out after consensual relationship with employee
- Global stocks mixed, investors cautious of U.S.-China tension
- How to shop like a patriot during a Canada-U.S. trade spat
- Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.1 per cent in April