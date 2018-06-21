

OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says wholesale sales gained 0.1 per cent to $63.1 billion in April.

The small increase came as gains in machinery, equipment and supplies and the food, beverage and tobacco subsectors were offset by a drop in the motor vehicle and parts subsector.

The agency says wholesale sales in volume terms were unchanged.

Sales were up in three of the seven subsectors.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector climbed 2.3 per cent to $13.0 billion, while the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 1.9 per cent to $12.1 billion.

The motor vehicle and parts subsector fell 4.0 per cent to $11.5 billion.