Statistics Canada reports trade deficit grows to $2.7B in February
Loonies in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 9:24AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the country ran a merchandise trade deficit of $2.7 billion in February compared with a deficit of $1.9 billion in January.
Economists had expected a deficit of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.
The increased deficit came as imports rose 1.9 per cent to $48.6 billion, boosted by imports of energy products.
Exports increased 0.4 per cent to $45.9 billion, due to higher exports of passenger cars and light trucks.
Regionally, Canada's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $2.6 billion in February compared with $2.9 billion in January as imports from the U.S. grew 3.3 per cent. Exports to the U.S. increased 1.9 per cent.
Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States increased to $5.3 billion in February from $4.9 billion in January.
