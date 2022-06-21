Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April, boosted by gains at general merchandise stores.
The agency also says its early estimate for retail sales in May suggests a gain of 1.6 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.
Retail sales in April were up in six of the 11 subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada, representing 43.3 per cent of retail trade.
Sales at general merchandise stores gained 4.2 per cent, while sales at miscellaneous store retailers, which includes pet stores, cannabis stores, office supplies and stationery stores and pool retailers, rose 11.3 per cent.
Core retail sales -- which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- rose 1.0 per cent.
In volume terms, retail sales gained 0.9 per cent in April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022
