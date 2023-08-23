Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.1% in June at $65.9 billion
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $65.9 billion in June, lifted by sales at new car dealers.
The agency says core retail sales -- which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- fell 0.9 per cent in June.
Retail sales rose in three of the nine subsectors, led by a 2.5 per cent gain at motor vehicle and parts dealers as sales at new car dealers added 2.9 per cent. Sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors rose 0.3 per cent, lifted by higher prices at the pump in June.
"Canadian consumer spending continued to sputter in June," Tiago Figueiredo, an economist at Desjardins, said in a note to clients.
He added the numbers indicate weaker economic growth going forward, in line with what the Bank of Canada is expecting.
Desjardins is estimating GDP rose 1.4 per cent in the second quarter, slightly below the central bank's forecast of 1.5 per cent growth.
Sales at general merchandise stores fell 1.4 per cent and food and beverage retailers saw a drop of 0.9 per cent.
In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.2 per cent in June.
With the underlying weakness in the retail sales report, Maria Soloviena, an economist with TD Economics, says consumer spending might regain its footing with the government's grocery rebates credited to about 11 million Canadians in July.
Statistics Canada says its early estimate for retail sales in July points to a gain of 0.4 per cent for that month, though it cautioned that the figure would be revised.
Katherine Judge of CIBC Economics says she's forecasting a final quarter-point hike in September from the Bank of Canada but says that could change if preliminary estimates for July GDP look weak enough.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.
