Statistics Canada reports retail sales rose 0.7% to $66.9 billion in October

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.7 per cent to $66.9 billion in October, helped by higher sales at new car dealers.

The agency also says its early estimate for November suggested sales were relatively unchanged last month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

For October, Statistics Canada says sales were up in seven of the nine subsectors it tracks.

The overall increase came as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.1 per cent in October, helped higher by a 1.3 per cent increase at new car dealers and a 2.0 per cent rise at other motor vehicle dealers.

Core retail sales -- which exclude gas stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers -- were up 1.2 per cent in October.

Retail sales in volume terms rose 1.4 per cent in the month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.