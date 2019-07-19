Statistics Canada reports retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in May to $51.5B
A consumer pays with a credit card at a store in Montreal on July 6, 2010. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 8:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 9:17AM EDT
TORONTO -- Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in May to $51.5 billion, the first move lower in four months.
Sales fell in four of the 11 subsectors monitored by Statcan, led by lower sales at food and beverage stores.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Statistics Canada says sales at food and beverage stores decreased 2.0 per cent in May after increasing for three consecutive months as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores fell 2.0 per cent and sales at beer, wine and liquor stores dropped 2.7 per cent.
Excluding sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, retail sales fell 1.0 per cent.
Retail sales in volume terms fell 0.5 per cent.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Study says rents in most cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners
- Statistics Canada reports retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in May to $51.5B
- Barrick Gold reaches deal for Acacia Mining after raising offer for company
- Oil price rises on Mideast tensions, stock markets cautious
- Boeing to take a US$4.9 billion charge over grounded jet