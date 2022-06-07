Statistics Canada reports merchandise trade $1.5 billion for April

TORONTO -

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus fell to $1.5 billion in April as both imports and exports hit record highs, helped higher by rising prices.

The agency says the result compared with revised surplus of $2.3 billion in March.

Total imports in April rose 1.9 per cent to $62.8 billion as imports of consumer goods gained 5.5 per cent with the clothing, footwear and accessories subcategory up 24.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, total exports gained 0.6 per cent to come in at $64.3 billion for April.

Exports of consumer goods rose 5.0 per cent, boosted by prepared and packaged seafood products which gained 52.4 per cent due in large part to strong crab prices, while the quantity of crab exported also contributed to the increase.

In volume terms, imports fell 0.4 per cent in April, while exports dropped 2.1 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022