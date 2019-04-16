Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent in February
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent in February to $56.6 billion, hurt by a retreat in the motor vehicle assembly and wood products industries.
Economists had expected no change for February, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The move lower followed an increase 0.8 per cent in January.
Statistics Canada says sales were down in 15 of 21 industries, representing 65.9 per cent of the Canadian manufacturing sector in February.
The motor vehicle assembly industry fell 4.4 per cent to $4.9 billion in February, due to fewer vehicles sold, while wood product sales dropped 5.9 per cent to $2.5 billion.
Excluding motor vehicle sales, manufacturing sales were up 0.2 per cent.
